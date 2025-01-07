Hull City 'in talks' with Leeds United over deal for 57-appearance attacker also linked with Portsmouth

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:22 GMT
Hull City are in talks with Leeds United over a loan deal for out-of-favour forward Joe Gelhardt, according to a report.

The 22-year-old has taken a tumble down the pecking order at Elland Road, having once been viewed as one of the club’s top prospects.

He has made just two appearances in the Championship this season, both coming from the bench, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup.

A raft of Championship clubs have been linked with a loan swoop for Gelhardt, including Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle.

However, according to Hull Live, Hull City are pressing ahead with plans to secure the frontman’s signature.

Joe Gelhardt's only start of the season came in Leeds United's Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.Joe Gelhardt's only start of the season came in Leeds United's Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough.
Joe Gelhardt's only start of the season came in Leeds United's Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

The Tigers are thought to have entered discussions with the Whites, with the latter prepared to sanction a move once they have established the extent of Patrick Bamford’s injury.

Gelhardt is reportedly keen on the move, which could give him a chance to breathe life into his career.

He was on the bench for Leeds for their clash with Hull just a matter of days ago, although did not enter the fray as the Yorkshire rivals drew 3-3.

A former England youth international, Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 for a reported £1m.

He has made 57 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and registering five assists.

