Hull City 'in talks' with Leeds United over deal for 57-appearance attacker also linked with Portsmouth
The 22-year-old has taken a tumble down the pecking order at Elland Road, having once been viewed as one of the club’s top prospects.
He has made just two appearances in the Championship this season, both coming from the bench, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup.
A raft of Championship clubs have been linked with a loan swoop for Gelhardt, including Portsmouth, Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle.
However, according to Hull Live, Hull City are pressing ahead with plans to secure the frontman’s signature.
The Tigers are thought to have entered discussions with the Whites, with the latter prepared to sanction a move once they have established the extent of Patrick Bamford’s injury.
Gelhardt is reportedly keen on the move, which could give him a chance to breathe life into his career.
He was on the bench for Leeds for their clash with Hull just a matter of days ago, although did not enter the fray as the Yorkshire rivals drew 3-3.
A former England youth international, Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 for a reported £1m.
He has made 57 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and registering five assists.
