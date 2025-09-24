Hull City, Middlesbrough and Bristol City 'could move' for ex-Sheffield United defender Yasser Larouci
The 24-year-old has been on the books of French outfit Troyes since 2021, although has twice been loaned to England.
He linked up with Sheffield United for their ill-fated 2023/24 Premier League campaign, making 13 appearances for the Blades.
The attacking left-back was then sent to Watford for the following season, amassing 42 appearances and registering three assists.
Larouci is now out on loan at Kifisia in Greece, although it appears the former Liverpool man has an eye on a return to England.
Hull City and Middlesbrough eye defender
According to SportsBoom, Larouci wants to return to British shores when his Troyes contract expires next summer.
It is believed Hull, Middlesbrough and Bristol City could make a move for the defender, who will be available for a pre-contract agreement in January.
There are also thought to be potential suitors in France, therefore Larouci could find himself with an array of options.
Yasser Larouci’s Liverpool promise
Larouci, a senior Algeria international, was tipped for a bright future in his early days as a prospect at Liverpool.
He made his senior debut in January 2020, when Jurgen Klopp started him in an FA Cup Merseyside derby clash with Everton.
However, he did not manage to kick on at Anfield and was allowed to depart at the end of the 2020/21 season.
Yasser Larouci profile
A left-back by trade, he is attack-minded and can also be deployed as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 system.
When he joined Sheffield United in 2023, then-Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “We're pleased and for a number of reasons. It is a position that we knew we needed and to be able to get someone like Yasser in who we think has the qualities and the attributes to add to how we want to play was important.
“He's a very front-footed player, he's quick and loves to break forward from defensive positions which is how we want to play.
“He's played wing-back at his last club, but he's also been comfortable in a back four as well. We're really pleased to get this one done."