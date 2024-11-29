Hull rolled the dice when they sacked Liam Rosenior at the end of last season, but the hierarchy had faith in Walter as the man to take the club forward. It was a gamble that did not pay off, with the Tigers already on the hunt for a new head coach.

First-team coach Andy Dawson has stepped up to take the reins on a temporary basis, although the search for a permanent successor is already underway.

Dawson said: "We have to build the lads up and give them information. We’ve got to get the enjoyment back into them and hopefully we’ll have a little bit of luck as well because we haven’t had much in recent weeks.

"We need every member of staff at the football club and fans together and supporting us,. because it is not easy when you have not won in a number of games. They are human beings and confidence can be low.

"The message is stick together, go out and enjoy what you do and play. Work hard and it’s a game of football to go and express yourself. You can put your arm around them and say ‘do you know what, you can get out of this’, in terms of lack of confidence or whatever.”

Here are the BetVictor frontrunners to take on the Hull job on a permanent basis.

1 . Frontrunners for Hull City job Here are the frontrunners to replace Tim Walter as Hull City head coach. Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images Photo Sales