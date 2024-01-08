Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has provided a major transfer update regarding the club’s pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Fabio Carvalho.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation since the end of his loan spell in Germany with RB Leipzig.

Hull’s Championship counterparts Leeds United and Southampton have been linked with the Portugal youth international, while Premier League clubs have also been named as interested parties.

However, it appears the Tigers have beaten off competition to agree terms with the player.

Fabio Carvalho has made 21 appearances for Liverpool. Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ilicali said: “Actually, we agreed all terms with him and he I’m really happy to say that he will wear the Hull City shirt in the following days. It’s almost done and I’m really happy.”

If Carvalho is indeed unveiled as a player, it would represent a major coup for the ambitious Tigers.

They already possess a plethora of impressive attackers, including the dangerous Jaden Philogene. Loanee frontman Liam Delap, however, looks set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Carvalho can operate as an attacking midfielder or on the flank and is renowned for his technical proficiency.

After moving to England from Portugal, he joined Fulham’s academy and progressed into the senior set-up at Craven Cottage. Liverpool swooped in 2022 and he has made 21 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior has made no secret of his desire for Hull to challenge for promotion and they are well in contention for a return to the Premier League.

They sit seventh in the Championship, just one point outside of the play-offs.

Speaking after the club’s FA Cup draw with Birmingham City, Rosenior said: “This year, with the potential of the players I've got, with what I think we can achieve, we've got to be pushing for the top six.

"I'm not trying to be arrogant or shout from the rooftops - that's our aim this season, that's our target.”