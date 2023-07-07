Hull City to welcome French Cup finalists for last pre-season friendly of summer

Hull City will round off their pre-season programme with a home friendly against Ligue 1 side Nantes.

The game will be only the Tigers' second home match of the warm-up schedule, and takes place at 3pm on July 29.

Hull host League One Barnsley on July 18, but their other games are on the road.

They have already played Galatasaray on their pre-season training camp in Turkey, coming from 3-0 down to with 4-3, and face Hatayspor on Sunday before returning for a match at Grismby Town. They also play at Bradford Cityand Scunthorpe United.

Nantes' squad includes World Cup winner Moussa Sissoko, who played for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, but had a difficult campaign in Ligue 1 last season, only avoiding relegation on the final day of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Angers.

They did, however, reach the final of the Coupe de France, which they won in 2022. They were beaten 5-1 by Tolouse.

Hull’s first Championship match of the season is at Norwich City on August 5.

