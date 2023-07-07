All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Hull City to welcome French Cup finalists for last pre-season friendly of summer

Hull City will round off their pre-season programme with a home friendly against Ligue 1 side Nantes.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST

The game will be only the Tigers' second home match of the warm-up schedule, and takes place at 3pm on July 29.

Hull host League One Barnsley on July 18, but their other games are on the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They have already played Galatasaray on their pre-season training camp in Turkey, coming from 3-0 down to with 4-3, and face Hatayspor on Sunday before returning for a match at Grismby Town. They also play at Bradford Cityand Scunthorpe United.

Most Popular

Nantes' squad includes World Cup winner Moussa Sissoko, who played for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, but had a difficult campaign in Ligue 1 last season, only avoiding relegation on the final day of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Angers.

They did, however, reach the final of the Coupe de France, which they won in 2022. They were beaten 5-1 by Tolouse.

Hull’s first Championship match of the season is at Norwich City on August 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Tigers' transfer business is starting to get going after a slow start, with Aaron Connolly expected to return on another loan and one of last summer's signings expected to move on.

BIG NAME: World Cup-winning midfielder Moussa Sissoko is part of the Nantes squadBIG NAME: World Cup-winning midfielder Moussa Sissoko is part of the Nantes squad
BIG NAME: World Cup-winning midfielder Moussa Sissoko is part of the Nantes squad
Related topics:League OneTigersBarnsley