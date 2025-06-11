Hull City took their time landing Sergej Jakirovic – now to get a move on with signings

"A thorough and extensive recruitment process," is how Acun Ilicali described Hull City arriving at Sergej Jakirovic as their new head coach.

After starting badly with Shota Arveladze, stupidly sacking Liam Rosenior, the disastrous Tim Walter experiment and impatience with Ruben Selles, it is important Ilicali gets this appointment right, so understandable he did not rush it.

Having finally landed the man he identified weeks ago, now there is urgency.

After sacking Selles on May 15 for not escaping relegation convincingly or entertainingly enough having inherited a side bottom of the Championship in December, Ilicali took soundings and interviewed around five candidates before quickly alighting on Jakirovic.

The slow bits were waiting for the Turkish season to end, getting work permits, negotiating compensation with Kayserispor and agreeing contracts. Jakirovic has signed for two years with the option of a third.

The former Bosnia midfielder won the league in Croatia and his homeland, doing the double with Dinamo Zagreb in 2023-4.

He managed in that season’s Conference League, and took Maribor, Zrinjski Mostar and Rijeka into qualifying for UEFA’s three club competitions. He even managed once in the Champions League but it was not something to dwell on – a 9-2 defeat got him sacked by Zagreb in September.

Most recently he took Kayserispor from five points adrift of Turkish Super Lig side safety in January to 13th. The 48-year-old knows what he is doing.

ARRIVAL: Sergej Jakirovic has signed a two-year contract to coach Hull City (Image: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Paragraph three of the club statement stressed he “averages 1.84 goals per game whilst boasting an impressive win ratio of 58.9 per cent from 292 matches managed across four countries,” showing Ilicali’s criteria.

None of those countries was idiosyncratic England, and how Jakirovic, assistant Marko Salatovic, performance coach Marin Ivancic and analyst Andjelo Roguljic adapt will be important. Andy Dawson and Erbil Bozkurt will remain to help, and could be joined by an experienced English coach.

But most important will be how the players adapt to him, somewhere the Tigers let Walter down badly.

The German never looked a good fit, but no signings for the start of pre-season and only Cody Drameh, Marvin Mehlem and back-up goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi before the league kicked off made a big rebuild much harder.

LATE ARRIVAL: Kasey Palmer joined Hull City after the 2024-25 season had started (Image courtesy of Hull City)

This year’s should be less drastic with the potential for improvement simply from getting some of last season's signings fit, but it still matters.

Hull are yet to sign anyone since the window opened on June 1, wanting to give the new man the final say, but the groundwork has been done with new head of recruitment Martin Hodge in Turkey to help decide Selles' fate, amongst other things.

Kasey Palmer, Abu Kamara and Mohamed Belloumi in 2024, Ryan Allsop, Jaden Philogene and James Furlong the previous summer – Hull’s adrenaline-fuelled owner loves late deals but building success can be more boring.