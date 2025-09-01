Hull City transfer news: Amir Hadziahmetovic want to be a Tigers leader after long wait

Amir Hadziahmetovic is relieved to have joined Hull City a month after a deal first presented itself.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bosnia midfielder has joined on a season-long loan from Besiktas.

He was training with at the Tigers' Cottingham training base last week but has had to wait for the deal to be rubber-stamped before he could join in with his new team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The delays have come about because of the financial problems which saw the Tigers briefly put under two transfer embargoes in the summer.

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Image courtesy of Hull City)

Now they are only operating under "fee restrictions" for the next two windows, which means they can only make free transfers and free loans. But individual signings need Football League approval, and the Tigers had to wait for deals to be done out of the club before there was space in the budget for Hadziahmetovic.

It suggests that although an announcement has still not been made, Abu Kamara's loan to Getafe – another drawn-out affair – has been completed.

“The coach (Sergej Jakirovic) called me one month ago," he Hadziahmetovic , who spent last season on loan at Rizespor. "He worked in Turkey last year, so I know his mentality and how he wants to play. He likes to play offensive football and his team to be aggressive, which suits me as a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel great around the players – they have made me feel at home. I know the guys who played in Turkey, and I played with David Akintola last year. We had a good connection and some great games at Rizespor.

IMPRESSED: Sergej Jakirovic, Manager of Hull City, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Oxford United at MKM Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I’ve been in Turkey for almost 10 years. It will be a big challenge for me. I can’t wait for the games to start."

The Danish-born 28-year-old with 30 caps clearly wants a bit of a leadership role in the group.

“With my experience, I can help the younger guys with some words," he said. "I will try to help them as much as I can, try to deliver my experience to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope I can be consistent. That’s the most important thing I want to give the fans – to keep consistency of good games and good results.

“My best qualities are passing, build-up game – more like a playmaker. I think I can be a good help to the team. The stadium looks really impressive and I can’t wait to see it full.”

He is Hull's 13th signing from the Super Lig since Turkish owner Acun Ilicali bought the club in January 2022. Jakirovic was also recruited as coach from there this summer.

Jakirovic sees his compatriot as just what he needed in his remodelled squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need such a profile," said Jakirovic.. "He can improve this group for sure, number six or number eight. He has big experience. He's had almost 10 years in Turkey. That shows his quality."

Despite not being allowed to buy players or pay loan fees for them in this transfer window or the next, Hull have been able to sign Akintola, Oli McBurnie, Semi Ajayi, Akin Famewo, Brandon Williams, Enis Destan and Dillon Phillips on free transfers, as well as loaning Hadziahmetovic, Joe Gelhardt, John Lundstram and Manchester City youngster Joel Ndala on loan.