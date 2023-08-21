Hull City transfer news: Tigers 'in talks' to add striker with Championship pedigree to Aston Villa deal
A deal to buy winger Philogene is thought to be well advanced, but the Tigers are now said to be in talks to add outcast striker Davis to the package.
Davis has scored 12 Championship goals in the last season-and-a-half, spread across loan spells with Nottingham Forest, then Watford.
The 25-year-old is not part of Unai Emery's plans and has not played this season. It is understood the talks are around a permanent switch from Villa, where he came through the youth ranks, rather than another loan.
The overall cost of the package should approach £6m, it has been reported.
Hull have already signed strikers Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap from the Premier League this summer, the latter on loan from Manchester City.
Benjamin Tetteh has been sold to Metz and although last season's top-scorer Oscar Estupinan has been involved in all four matches so far this term, his only start was in the League Cup, where he scored in a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers.