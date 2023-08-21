Hull City transfer news: Tigers 'in talks' to add striker with Championship pedigree to Aston Villa deal

Hull City are hoping to add Keinan Davis into a deal to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa.

A deal to buy winger Philogene is thought to be well advanced, but the Tigers are now said to be in talks to add outcast striker Davis to the package.

Davis has scored 12 Championship goals in the last season-and-a-half, spread across loan spells with Nottingham Forest, then Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old is not part of Unai Emery's plans and has not played this season. It is understood the talks are around a permanent switch from Villa, where he came through the youth ranks, rather than another loan.

LOAN STAR: Keinan Davis scored seven league goals at Watford last season

The overall cost of the package should approach £6m, it has been reported.

Hull have already signed strikers Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap from the Premier League this summer, the latter on loan from Manchester City.