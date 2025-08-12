Hull City are reportedly hoping to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the loan signing of Manchester United’s Toby Collyer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, a defensive midfielder by trade, has made waves at Old Trafford with mature performances that defy his tender years.

An England youth international, Collyer has already made 13 appearances for the Red Devils since his switch from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have been credited with interest in the prodigy, with the Owls in dire need of reinforcements.

Toby Collyer has been tipped for a bright future at Manchester United. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Manchester United via Getty Images

Hull City in Toby Collyer race

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the crisis-stricken South Yorkshire club face competition.

Several Championship clubs are believed to be chasing the midfielder, with Hull among them.

The Tigers are reportedly hoping they have a better case to present to Collyer and his club, with the midfielder seemingly in-demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He would arguably be a shrewd addition for a raft of Championship clubs, considering he has already impressed in the Premier League.

A loan deal could potentially accelerate his development, as he would be given the chance to be a regular starter.

In an interview with MUTV in January, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes waxed lyrical about his young teammate.

He said: “Toby doesn't need help, if I'm being honest. He is a great kid, a great example of a professional. He comes from the academy and knows his place, knows how much he wants to get into the positions of other players. He trains very well every week, trains at the maximum level every time,"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a really good kid who wants to learn. He's eager to listen and has big, big qualities. He's aggressive off and on the ball, he's class in tight spaces, and he's just going to get better."

Toby Collyer has featured for Manchester United in a string of pre-season friendlies this summer. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Busy summer at Hull City

It has been a chaotic summer for Hull, who have made shrewd moves in the transfer market despite having an embargo to contend with.

They appear to have made effective use of the loan and free agent markets, with Joe Gelhardt and Oli McBurnie among their eye-catching additions.