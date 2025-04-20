Hull City v Preston North End: Ruben Selles' message to disgruntled fans ahead of key Championship home double-header

A NEAR 600-mile round trip on a Bank Holiday is not most people’s idea of fun.

Certainly not when the team you support delivers a limp performance in a key game in their season.

Unfortunately, that is what transpired for Hull City’s followers in Swansea on a not-so-good Friday.

A 1-0 loss leaves their Championship status in peril ahead of Monday’s home game with Preston, with the battle to avoid relegation suddenly looking much more up in the air than the automatic promotion picture.

Hull City head coach Ruben Selles. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Those who travelled to south-west Wales showed discernible anger at the final whistle. A dubious penalty for Swansea did not help their mood, but a meek display from the Tigers explained their depth of feeling more.

Head coach Ruben Selles, who will be without the suspended Matt Crooks following his late dismissal at the Liberty Stadium, said: "I can understand the fans being angry because we didn’t get the result and we are fighting relegation and are in the situation we are.

"But make no mistake, we have been in that situation for the entire season, the only thing now is there’s three games to go and the last couple of results didn’t go on our side.

"I think if we need to do something, we need to do it together. I thank them for the support, but if we want to do well and stay in the league, we need the full support, no matter what for the next games."

Suspended: Hull City's Matt Crooks (left). Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images.

City, two places and points above the drop zone, have won just once in their last six games, to intensify the pressure ahead of critical back-to-back home games against Preston and Derby.

Selles added: "We are in the position where it still depends on us. We didn’t get the wins we needed in the last four or five games and we need to be ultra-aggressive in the game on Monday as we want to go and win it and show we can do it.