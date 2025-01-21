Hull City v Queens Park Rangers: Rs an inspiration as Tigers look to move on up

A CHAMPIONSHIP visit from Queens Park Rangers is a daunting one for Hull City at the moment, but it can also be inspirational.

When they lost 2-0 at Leeds United in early November, the Rs were bottom of the table. Now, with only one league defeat since, they come to East Yorkshire in the top half.

Only Burnley and Sheffield United have taken more points in that time.

So it means building on Saturday's morale-boosting win at Millwall will be tough, but shows what is possible for a team at the wrong end of the table.

INSPIRATION: Hull City coach Ruben Selles wants to emulate Queens Park Rangers

"The form QPR are in now is the form everyone else in the bottom 12 will try to emulate," says Hull coach Ruben Selles. "The turnaround has been fantastic.

"It's a very difficult opponent, Marti (Cifuentes, their coach) is doing a great job and it's going to be a good challenge for us."

But it is a challenge Hull are in good shape to take on, having taken three wins and a draw from their last six league matches. Had the table started on the December morning Selles took charge of the Tigers, they would be in the top half.

They might be ifs, buts and maybes but it all helps to build the confidence Hull so badly lacked under previous coach Tim Walter.

ON FORM: Queens Park Rangers coach Marti Cifuentes

"It's always difficult to go to Millwall and get three points and a clean sheet," says Selles of Saturday's 1-0 victory at the New Den. "We created situations to score and defended set plays well, we were solid, we were very difficult to beat and gave the feeling we can compete again.

"We need to move forward from that feeling and the performance to the next one and try to do it consistently. After the Blackburn game (their previous win) we didn't have our best performance and we lost against Middlesbrough, even if it was a late goal.

"The challenge for us and the decision we need to make as a group is about what we want to be.

"I think we want to be the team that can compete every three days, can win football games and be dominant. That's what we need to try to do but we'll need all of our energy."

SHINING LIGHT: Kyle Joseph became Hull City's fourth signing of the window on Monday

Adding to the feel-good factor is a whirlwind of much-needed signings. Attacking trio Matty Crooks, Nordin Amrabat and Joe Gelhardt made debuts from the bench in South London, striker Kyle Joseph arrived from Blackpool on Monday and Hull are working to add Fenerbahce forward Lincoln Henrique and Monaco midfielder Eliot Matazo in time to face Sheffield United on Friday, who themselves hope to have new signings making their debut that night.

Selles is not looking to stop there, either, with a left-back high on his shopping list as Ryan Giles is expected to rejoin Middlesbrough.

"We've tried to bring in players who can really support and help us to the next level – right now that is out of the relegation zone," he says of this window.

"It's important to continue building in the way we want the squad."

But it is not a one-way street and others will have to leave. Ryan Longman, Chris Bedia and Anthony Racioppi are all expected to be wearing different colours when the transfer window shuts at 11pm on February 3.

Lewie Coyle is likely to miss both Tuesday's game and Friday's trip to Bramall Lane after having stitches inserted in his ankle, but the hope is he will be fit for the February 1 visit of Stoke City.

The captain apart, Selles picks from the same squad, which could mean another outing at left-back for central defender Sean McLoughlin.

Before signing off his permanent departure, Hull's FA Cup final manager Steve Bruce gave Jospeh a ringing endorsement. Selles endorsed that, and hinted the 23-year-old could play a part as more than just a centre-forward.

"Steve and I have the same vision about football, we love players who can be intense, aggressive and front-footed, who have the quality in possession to score goals, to run into spaces and to be team players," says Selles.

"That's why Kyle is now with us, because he has all those abilities. He has the task to challenge Joao (Pedro) in the No 9 position but he can also be versatile and he has sometimes played from the sides as he did at Blackpool as a double nine (second centre-forward) or as a winger in a 4-4-2.

"I think it's a great addition in terms of character - a winner, a person that wants to do things properly every single time. He can be a very important addition for us.

"We are getting a winner who is all in. When he goes on the football pitch he's going to do it, he's intense. He's a very difficult player to play against because of his constant movement.

"He suits our dressing room."

And having sanctioned a fee of around £2.5m, Selles thinks his new addition has plenty of scope to develop.

"I think with a player like Kyle you get a player who can make an impact now and the No 9 market is quite difficult the numbers you want for that category.