Hull City v Sheffield United Teams at the sharp end of any table are always looking for "things to build on". Hull City and Sheffield United both think they may have found something for the weekend.

It has not been a great start to the Championship season for either, but Saturday's lunchtime Yorkshire derby at the MKM Stadium offers the winner a chance to go into the two-week international break in a more positive frame of mind.

Eight games in, Sheffield United are bottom and almost certainly will be even if they win their ninth. But last weekend brought a desperately-needed first victory, at Oxford United, and although they were unable to follow it up at home to Southampton, manager Chris Wilder saw something to cling onto.

The picture has been more mixed for Hull, with seven-goal former Blade Oli McBurnie – who Wilder is adamant his club should have re-signed when he was on his "extended holiday" and Ruben Selles in charge – giving cause for hope.

But the worst defensive record in the division puts them 18th, three points above the relegation zone.

Tuesday was adding to the misery when an inept first half saw trail 2-0 at home to Preston North End, but a rethink including the half-time introduction of Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt, Regan Slater (another ex-Blade at a club with plenty) and fit-again Liam Millar set them on their way to a 2-2 draw.

"It felt like we won the game after being 2-0 behind," says their coach, Sergej Jakirovic.

"In the second half we played with good energy, intensity, more dangerous with the ball, especially with Joffy (Gelhardt) and Reags (Slater) inside. We had also possession in first half, but we were not dangerous at all. We had just one attempt on their goal, not even on target.

CHANGE FOR THE BETTER: Joe Gelhardt improved Hull City from the bench on Tuesday (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"We are looking forward to this feeling from second half. We have to keep it for Saturday’s game for sure."

On his substitutes, the Bosnian acknowledges: "They changed the picture on the pitch completely. If you were not there for the first half and then you saw the second half, you're wondering how it's 0-2."

If the Tigers have hit on a new formula, the Blades have too.

Their flurry of new centre-backs on deadline day looked made for a back three, so it was a surprise former Tigers coach Selles went for four in the disasterclass at Ipswich Town which saw him sacked and Wilder return as manager.

THREE AND EASIER: The switch to a back three featuring Ben Mee has helped Sheffield United (Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

When The Yorkshire Post put it to Wilder before the Charlton Athletic game that the changed balance of the squad might lend itself to a new formation, he reeled off his options in the 4-2-3-1 he used against the Addicks. Things have changed since.

"In terms of the three centre-halves, I thought we defended really well," he said of Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton.

"They (Southampton) are a top group, so I thought we defended well. We broke the game up, we were a little bit loose on the first pass out, I thought we could have hurt them a little bit more, but I didn't see this incredibly struggling team that I've seen getting walloped 5-0 against Ipswich and smashed all over the place in the previous games.

"I want a similar performance to what I saw in the second half at Oxford and most importantly for the majority of time against a top-notch team that should be aiming to get into the Premier League in Southampton – defensively being really strong and solid and keeping a good shape, being compact, being hard to play against, hard to break through.

CAUSE FOR HOPE: Former Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie has been outstanding for Hull City (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"And on the other side, (I want) control of the game, getting into good positions, showing the quality that I'm sure will come with better performances.

"I don't like losing, I don't ever want to be satisfied coming off the pitch losing a game of football, but I believe the supporters saw that on Tuesday night. They weren't after us and quite easily could be after us in terms of the position we're in.

"We tried to play, we tried to create, we tried to get back into the game and go and win.

"In possession, the control that we saw with Tom Davies coming in (for his first appearance this season), that was better for us."

Jakirovic is too shrewd to expect the Blades the league table points to.

"This is not a real picture of Sheffield United," he insists. "I watched against Southampton, they led 1-0 and then had two or three chances to increase it to 2-0.

"Their players are very good, (last season they reached the) play-off final, so there is still very high individual quality.

"On Chris Wilder, I heard just good words – very good words. You cannot play for him if you will not give 100 per cent running, tackling, everything."

Both managers must be careful with certain players, with the temptation to ask too much of winger Millar, just back from anterior cruciate ligament damage, and Davies, whose hamstring injury cut hit pre-season short.