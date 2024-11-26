SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY currently find themselves plagued by inconsistency – yet Danny Rohl’s belief in his players remains fully intact.

Their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City was a missed opportunity, the latest in a string of frustrations endured by the Hillsborough faithful.

The Bluebirds are languishing near the relegation zone and appeared to be there for the taking, only for the Owls to find themselves incapable of inflicting punishment.

Rohl is a cool customer, rarely flustered and seemingly always in control of his emotions. It is, therefore, unsurprising to see him retain faith in his squad.

BACKING: Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has faith in his players finding the net on a more regular basis. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“It will come,” Rohl insisted. “I am happy with the performance of my players and the things we did but of course we need to win these games.

“We had almost all of the ball, we had most of the chances, but we could not get that second goal. I had the feeling that if we made it 2-1, we would have won the game comfortably.

“We have scored a lot of nice goals this season and to be honest I would take a ‘dirty’ goal, anything with a bit of luck that we cannot seem to get. But it will come. I am happy with my players and what they are showing, it is now about going to the next level. We have two away games next week and we will be ready.”

Like Cardiff, Hull are wrestling at the wrong end of the table and are desperately in need of points. The ‘no easy games’ mantra gets regular outings in the Championship and remains true, although wins against fellow strugglers are becoming increasingly crucial for the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has retained faith in his players. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Style is often disregarded amid desperation and a desire to see goals fly in regardless of how they are created will be something Rohl and Tigers boss Tim Walter share.

“It was nice football for the goal, and the first chance for Josh [Windass] was also great,” Rohl said. “Good combinations from the centre – it’s good to watch.

“But we also come to some moments where we could find the extra pass, one more pass to score, and this is what we have to improve. Maybe it’s calmness, you accelerate the game and then in the final third you need to calm down and find the extra pass. We’ll work on this, I believe in my players.

“Today, in the morning, I spoke with my coaches and I could explain every goal that we’ve scored, and in the end of my coaches said how much a lot of the goals were – but of course maybe I’d take a dirty one, a bounce and a tackle, I’ll take that.

“But at the moment we can’t score like that, it’s nice goals, but we need to keep going.”

While there may be an element of desperation in both camps, the feeling will most likely be stronger in the Hull camp.

It has been a dismal campaign for the Tigers, who have plummeted from promotion hopefuls to lowly punching bags in a relatively short period of time. The days of pushing for the Premier League under Liam Rosenior feel incredibly distant.

Walter only took the reins in the summer and does not have as much credit in the bank as Rohl. Wednesday appointed Rohl last year and the German was rightfully lauded for overseeing a great escape.

Hull’s head coach is under significantly greater pressure, which is in no way comparable to what Rohl is facing, but the Owls still need to find consistency.

2024 has marked the turning of the tide in the mildly spicy derby between the Tigers and the Owls. After a run of four consecutive defeats to Hull, Wednesday have secured two victories during this calendar year already.

They last did battle in August, with the Owls leaving the MKM Stadium with a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup secured.

When two sides yet to hit their respective strides lock horns, it is often difficult to forecast what will unfold. Wednesday have the fifth leakiest defence in the division, therefore Hull will fancy their chances of hurting the Owls.

However, they will undoubtedly be wary that Wednesday succeeded in carving Cardiff open on numerous occasions at the weekend. There may have been a glaring absence of a clinical edge but the Owls’ ability to create chances has not been in any doubt.

“All in all, we cannot create more chances,” Rohl admitted. “We always have the chances to win games.”

On the team news front, there will be decisions to make for Rohl. Barry Bannan was his scheming self on Saturday, while Josh Windass and Djeidi Gassama posed a threat.

His forward selection will be under the most intense scrutiny, with Ike Ugbo misfiring and Michael Smith hardly prolific.

One man he will not be able to turn to is Olaf Kobacki, who looks set to be unavailable until the end of the calendar year at the earliest.