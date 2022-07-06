The Tigers transfer activity looks set to burst into life over the coming days.

Things are starting to heat up as Hull City manager Shota Arveladze looking to strengthen his squad ahead of the new Championship season.

The former Rangers and Georgia striker has already secured a loan deal for Chelsea’s highly-rated goalkeeper Nathan Baxter and free transfer moves for Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo and Mali international Adama Traore.

A first cash signing has also been tied up after the Tigers handed over a reported £2.7million to Turkish club Fenerbache for international midfielder Ozan Tufan.

There have also been departures with midfielder trio George Honeyman, Richard Smallwood and George Moncur all securing moves away and striker Tom Eaves has secured a deal to join Championship rivals Rotherham.

But it is incomings that are very much at the top end of the agenda for Arveladaze and speculation has heightened over a move for Turkish international Dogukan Sinik in recent days.

However, it is a possible move for a striker that has dominating the transfer talk.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their Championship rivals.

