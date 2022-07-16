Hull City close on double deal, Middlesbrough set to sign Manchester City goalkeeper

The Tigers are close to adding two new faces to their squad.

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market.

After completing the loan signing of Chelsea’s highly-rated goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, the Georgian added free transfer trio Tobias Figueiredo, Oscar Estupinan and Jean Michael Seri to his squad in quick succession.

The business was not yet complete as Arveladze paid out almost £7million to complete deals to sign Fenerbache duo Ozan Tufan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

There have also been several departures with the likes of Tom Eaves and Richard Smallwood leaving on free transfers and Keane Lewis-Potter joining Premier League club Brentford for a reported fee of around £20million.

Further new signings are expected as the Tigers look to push themselves up the Championship table and the addition of two new faces is expected to be completed in the coming days.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding City and their Championship rivals.

