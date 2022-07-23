Hull City close on Trabzonspor striker, Sunderland keen on Tottenham Hotspur hitman

The Tigers are reportedly set to add another new face to their squad.

Hull City have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as Shota Arveladze puts his own stamp on the Tigers squad.

The former Rangers and Ajax striker was appointed in the final days of the January window and had little time to bring in his own players.

But he has made up for lost time over the last six weeks with no fewer than six players joining the Tigers as the new Championship season draws ever closer.

Just under £7million was paid out to Turkish giants Fenerbache for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Ozan Tufan and winger Dogukan Sinik joined from Antalyaspor.

Not content with those additions, Arveladze secured free transfer trio Jean Michael Seri, Oscar Estupinan and Tobias Figueiredo and a further new addition is set to put pen-to-paper over the coming days if the latest transfer talk is to be believed.

The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their fellow Championship rivals.

1. Canaries star heads to Holland Norwich City winger Christian Tzolis has completed a loan move to Dutch club FC Twente (Football League World) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Rangers need to up offer for Lions youngster QPR are preparing an improved offer for Millwall defender Danny McNamara after seeing two previous bids rejected by the Lions (West London Sport) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cherries bid for Boro star confirmed Bournemouth’s offer for Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier is believed to be worth around £12million but the two sides are yet to find an agreement for the winger (Northern Echo) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Rovers agree loan deal for Reds youngster Blackburn Rovers have agreed a deal to take Liverpool’s highly-rated midfielder Tyler Morton on loan (Lancashire Live) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales