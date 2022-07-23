Hull City close on Trabzonspor striker, Sunderland keen on Tottenham Hotspur hitman

Hull City have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as Shota Arveladze puts his own stamp on the Tigers squad.
The former Rangers and Ajax striker was appointed in the final days of the January window and had little time to bring in his own players.
But he has made up for lost time over the last six weeks with no fewer than six players joining the Tigers as the new Championship season draws ever closer.
Just under £7million was paid out to Turkish giants Fenerbache for Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Ozan Tufan and winger Dogukan Sinik joined from Antalyaspor.
Not content with those additions, Arveladze secured free transfer trio Jean Michael Seri, Oscar Estupinan and Tobias Figueiredo and a further new addition is set to put pen-to-paper over the coming days if the latest transfer talk is to be believed.
The Post takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Tigers and their fellow Championship rivals.