The new season begins next weekend.

These are exciting times for everyone associated with Hull City as the club gears up for their first full campaign under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and management of Shota Arveladze.

The Tigers have been busy in the transfer market this summer and have been making some eye-catching additions.

Popular goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is back on another season-long loan from Chelsea, whilst Tobias Figueiredo has joined following his departure from Nottingham Forest to bolster the defence.

Hull have boosted their midfield options by landing Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan from Fulham and Fenerbahce respectively.

The Yorkshire outfit have also signed striker Oscar Estupinan, winger Dogukan Sinik and forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on a permanent deal.

First up for the Tigers is home clash at the MKM Stadium against former boss Nigel Pearson and Bristol City.

How does their squad value on fantasy football compare to their league rivals? We take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

1. Norwich Overall squad value: £178.5m, Number of players: 27, Average player value: £6.6m, Most valuable player: Teemu Pukki (£11.5m) Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2. Watford Overall squad value: £165m, Number of players: 25, Average player value: £6.6m, Most valuable player: Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr (£11m) Photo: Luke Walker Photo Sales

3. Luton Overall squad value: £160.5m, Number of players: 29, Average player value: £5.5m, Most valuable player: Elijah Adebayo (£7.5m) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United Overall squad value: £155.5m, Number of players: 25, Average player value: £6.2m, Most valuable player: Billy Sharp (£8.5m) Photo: Sheffield united Photo Sales