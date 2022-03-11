Hull City suffered their fifth loss in six home games last weekend, as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to West Brom.

The result leaves the Tigers lying 20th in the table heading into the weekend, but they're still a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking after their defeat to Steve Bruce's side, Hull boss Shota Arveladze said: "There were many, many good things, positive things, to take from this game.

“But we made a few small mistakes which made the game very painful for us. We had two or three half-chances but it was disappointing that we conceded two sloppy goals.

“We kept going, though. Second half, we stayed in the game. If you look at the game, though – no shots on goal. It was a disappointing result, but there were a lot of positive things to take from it.”

“I’m not counting home or away wins or defeats, I’m just counting the points. Nobody could say we did not stop playing against a good, experienced team, I think.”

Next up, Hull take on Birmingham City away from home tomorrow afternoon, in what should be a fiercely fought contest between two well matched sides.

The last time the two teams faced each other, back in November, goals from George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks saw the Tigers claim a 2-0 win.

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly anticipated action continues.

1. Parker hit with FA charge Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been accused of “abusive, and/or insulting, and/or improper language” in a charge from the Football Association. The incident in question occurred during a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Lions boss on transfer speculation Millwall look set to wait until the end of the season to make a decision over whether to launch a permanent move for star loanee Dan Ballard. Lions boss Gary Rowett has revealed he’s eager to keep him at the club, but has admitted they could well struggle to get the player back from Arsenal again. (News at Den) Photo Sales

3. Blues still want Simpson Birmingham City look set to reignite their pursuit of Rangers defender Jack Simpson. The club failed to get their man in January, but are said to still hold a keen interest in the ex-Bournemouth man. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. O’Connor in high demand Sheffield Wednesday are the latest side to be linked with a move for Bradford defender Paudie O’Connor, the ex-Leeds United man, who has also played for Blackpool on loan, was linked with a handful of Championship sides last summer. (The Star) Photo Sales