The result leaves the Tigers lying 20th in the table heading into the weekend, but they're still a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone.
Speaking after their defeat to Steve Bruce's side, Hull boss Shota Arveladze said: "There were many, many good things, positive things, to take from this game.
“But we made a few small mistakes which made the game very painful for us. We had two or three half-chances but it was disappointing that we conceded two sloppy goals.
“We kept going, though. Second half, we stayed in the game. If you look at the game, though – no shots on goal. It was a disappointing result, but there were a lot of positive things to take from it.”
“I’m not counting home or away wins or defeats, I’m just counting the points. Nobody could say we did not stop playing against a good, experienced team, I think.”
Next up, Hull take on Birmingham City away from home tomorrow afternoon, in what should be a fiercely fought contest between two well matched sides.
The last time the two teams faced each other, back in November, goals from George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks saw the Tigers claim a 2-0 win.
Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, as the build-up to this weekend's eagerly anticipated action continues.