The Tigers could add another Turkish player to their ranks this summer.

There is still plenty of drama left in the Championship season with the regular season quickly becoming a fading memory and the play-off lottery set to get into full swing this weekend.

But clubs across English football’s second tier have already started planning for what should be an eventful summer transfer window.

It could be a transformative close-season for Hull City as manager Shota Arveladze prepares for the first full transfer window of his reign after he replaced former boss Grant McCann in the final days of January.

It seems natural that the Georgian would consider Turkey as a favourable market for potential new signings after spending time with Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor during the early years of his managerial career.

Arveladze added Fenerbache forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh to his squad in a loan deal earlier this season - but there is now speculation he could head back to Turkey to add another player to his ranks over the coming weeks.

The Star talks a look at the latest transfer talk involving the Tigers and their Championship rivals.

