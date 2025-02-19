One Hull City youngster is hoping to catch the eye of Ruben Selles after making an impressive start to his loan spell with a National League club.

Hull City youngster Tyrell Sellars-Fleming is hoping to use his loan spell at National League club Gateshead as a catalyst for a regular place in Ruben Selles’ first-team squad.

The 19-year-old striker has been in impressive form for the Tigers’ Professional Development squad this season after scoring 12 goals across the campaign and his progress has been rewarded with four substitute appearances in the Championship and a first senior start in a Carabao Cup defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Hull City striker Tyrell Sellars-Fleming is currently on loan at National League club Gateshead (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The next stage in Sellars-Fleming’s development will be taken with a Gateshead side challenging for promotion into League Two and he made his debut as a substitute in Saturday’s home defeat against National League rivals Altrincham. His promising display from the bench persuaded manager Carl Magnay to hand a first start to the youngster and he rewarded the Gateshead boss with two assists in a dramatic 4-3 home win against Sutton United on Tuesday night.

Sellars-Fleming set out his aims for his time at the International Stadium and revealed he took advice from Tigers defender Matty Jacob ahead of securing his move to the North East after the left-back spent time on loan with Gateshead during their National League North title-winning season three years ago.

Speaking after the win, Sellars-Fleming told The Post: “It’s been good and I think it’s going to really help me as a player and as a person to develop. It’s the next step in my career so I just want to take in every moment and take on board what the coaches are saying and helping other players. Coming from Hull, we like to play and this is the perfect style of play for me. Hull play a quite similar style so this can help me a lot.

“I spoke to Matty and he said it’s a well-run club, he enjoyed his time here so I just thought I’d come here and do what I can to help the team. I’m still staying in touch with the coaches, they want the best for me and the aim is to hopefully go back in pre-season and prove myself. As long as I keep doing well here, you never know.”

Sellars-Fleming produced a hardworking and energetic display on his first start for Gateshead and helped set up two goals for on-loan Crawley Town midfielder Jack Roles as his side edged to all three points in a seven-goal thriller against a Sutton side that were competing in League Two last season. The Tigers youngster stood up to a physical test throughout a dramatic 90 minutes and admitted he has to get used to the tough demands in the top tier of non-league football during his time on Tyneside.

He said: “It was a hard-fought battle and I felt like we just let it slip at times, they got back into the game, got ahead but the boys showed some really good character to get the three points and that’s all that matters. When you’re a number nine, especially in this league, it’s always going to be a tough battle but you just have take it on the chin, know you’re going to get that pressure from behind and secure the ball”

Sellars-Fleming will hope for another start when Gateshead visit National League rivals Solihull Moors on Saturday.