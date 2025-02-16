A Ruben Selles revolution has been threatened at Hull City, but momentum has proven difficult to build.

There is undeniably a love affair waiting to blossom, but a post-Valentine’s draw did not get the hearts of fans beating faster.

The club’s wait for a home win in 2025 goes on and their 1-1 draw with Norwich City may be reflected upon as a wasted opportunity when May rolls around.

It was all set up perfectly for the Tigers, something supporters have not been able to say often this season. Queens Park Rangers’ Friday night mullering of Derby County had lifted Hull out of the relegation zone before a ball was kicked.

Ruben Selles watched Hull City share the spoils with Norwich City. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Hull even flew out of the traps against mid-table Norwich City, setting the pace with a refreshingly blunt lunge for the jugular.

Norwich were all at sea and the Tigers were circling like sharks.

Norwich left-back Lucien Mahovo lacks experience and Hull loanee Joe Gelhardt made sure this fact was abundantly clear to those watching on.

Operating on the right flank, he was robust and relentless as he looked to unsettle the Canaries backline.

Hull City and Norwich City both failed to produce a winner. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Early pressure was rewarded when Matt Crooks swept home from Lewie Coyle's cross and the Tigers were well and truly roaring.

It was a platform to build upon, but the pendulum instead swung in the opposite direction. Norwich came alive as Hull retreated into their shells.

The half-time whistle was a mercy for the hosts, but Norwich were level within minutes of the restart.

Kellen Fisher, with a pitch-invading squirrel in his vicinity, delivered from the right and found Josh Sargent.

He slipped between John Egan and Alfie Jones before flicking a header beyond the reach of a helpless Ivor Pandur.

"We scored the goal, and immediately we went for the second one," said Hull boss Ruben Selles.

"But sometimes you play against the opponent that is a good opponent, one of the best opponents in the league, and they start to connect a little bit better, and that would push us a little bit backwards.

"I think we managed the last part of the first half in the proper way, keeping the zero against us.

"That goal early in the second half probably cost us 5-10 minutes just to restart again, but I think after that we managed the game.

"We have our chances, they have that corner that they created. Again, I think the game was equal, but obviously, we tried to build from our goal.

"It's obvious that in that situation, we need to defend better. You go into half-time, you adjust a couple of things, and then the first action you concede the goal is always difficult.

"We need to analyse; we just need to go and work even harder on the training ground."

Hull are embroiled in a relegation battle, meaning even a draw against a fancied Norwich side was not going to be easy to digest, especially considering they had the lead.

Selles shuffled his pack in search of a winner, while Norwich's attacking contingent continued to probe.

A second goal eluded both sides but Selles was diplomatic in his acceptance of the result, claiming every point gained is "gold" for the troubled Tigers.

"My thoughts on the point is that every point is gold for us in the situation that we are in," he said. "In the last, I think, four [home] games, we got absolutely nothing from the home games, so that's an improvement.

"I think we have arguments today to get the three points, but the opposition has a couple of chances to get the three points.

"The game was competitive, the game was equal, and probably the point is fair for everyone."

Hull now sit one point above the drop zone, which is currently populated by Derby, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town.

When Selles’ Tigers tick, it is clear they possess the raw ingredients required to keep their heads above water.

Whether or not they do so may depend on whether their flickers of light can become a sustained shine.

Hull City: Pandur, Coyle, Egan, Jones, McLoughlin; Slater, Alzate (Matazo 79); Gelhardt, Crooks (Kamara 79), Barry (Burstow 58); Pedro (Joseph 70).

Unused substitutes: Lo-Tutala, Drameh, Jacob, Puerta, Amrabat.

Norwich City: Gunn, Fisher (Stacey 76), Duffy, Doyle, Mahovo (Chrisene); Slimane, Wright (Schwartau 82); Sorensen, Jurasek (Dobbin 65), Sainz; Sargent (Crmac 77).

Unused substitutes: Long, McConville, Cordoba, Hernandez.