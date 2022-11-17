Hull City boss to have January talks, Huddersfield Town eye signings

Hull City were beaten 2-1 at home by Reading in their last game before the World Cup break. Their new boss Liam Rosenior will be looking forward to working with the squad over the next few weeks without the distraction of games.

Huddersfield Town are bottom of the table and need to start picking up more wins. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Rosenior is set to have discussions with the club’s hierarchy over his plans for the upcoming January transfer window, as detailed in a report by Hull Live. The club brought in 16 players over the summer and have the chance to sign more this winter as they look to start climbing up the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers have been linked with Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei and former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes he would be a good signing. He has told Football League World:

“Yeah, well, he’s worked with Liam before at Derby. So it’s always easier to go and work for somebody who’s familiar, who you have a rapport with and had a certain amount of success with. Crystal Palace at the moment are struggling for numbers. I’m sure they want to get him out on loan but at this moment in time, they’ve got injuries.”

Huddersfield Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield are eyeing signings this winter and have made ‘no secret’ about how important the upcoming window will be for them and their hunt for survival, as per Yorkshire Live. Mark Fotheringham is looking to bolster his ranks with his side currently four points from safety.