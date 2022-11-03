Round-up: Hull City eye Grimsby Town ace, ex-Huddersfield Town man to land new move

Latest Hull City and Huddersfield Town news on Thursday

Hull City return to the action this weekend with an away trip to Millwall. The Tigers will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Middlesbrough last time out.

Huddersfield Town, on the other hand, take on Blackburn Rovers away. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Hull City are being linked with a move for Grimsby Town defender Anthony Glennon. Football Insider report the Yorkshire club are keen on the ex-Burnley man along with Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Andy Smith, who is currently on loan at Grimsby from the Tigers, has admitted he is unsure about the future. The centre-back has told Grimsby Live: “It is just about taking things as they come at this stage, as you never really know what the future might hold.

“As long as I keep focused on putting the performances in here and taking each game as it comes, that is all I can really do, and we’ll see where that leads me. With every game I play, I feel I’m building my confidence, and that is key to my development.”

Huddersfield Town

Ex-Huddersfield Town coach Dean Whitehead is set to join fellow Championship side Cardiff City. BBC Sport report that the 40-year-old will link up with Mark Hudson in Wales.