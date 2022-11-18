Hull City-linked man joins team, Huddersfield Town slap price tag on defender

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior will be looking to use the World Cup break to work with his newly inherited squad. He was chosen as the man to replace Shota Arveladze at the MKM Stadium.

Huddersfield Town are bottom of the Championship table at the moment. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hull City

Rob Edwards, who Hull Live report was on Hull’s radar as they searched for a new manager, has been appointed as the new manager of Luton Town. The former Forest Green Rovers man lasted just 11 games at previous club Watford.

Midfielder Regan Slater has been in fine form for the Tigers over recent times and scored a brace away at Cardiff City in their last away game. Rosenior has been impressed and has told Hull Live: “Regan is the type of player that I love because he’s got a lot of technical quality, but he can run. He can run all day and you need that to be a top midfield player.”

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have slapped a £1.5million price tag on Ben Jackson according to a report by Football Insider. The left-back has been linked with a switch to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers recently.

