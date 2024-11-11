CHARLIE HUGHES is yet to taste that winning feeling on the field for Hull City – and fully understands the angst of the club’s supporters during a difficult second half of the autumn.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers’ winless run was extended to seven matches in Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to West Brom.

In fairness, the City faithful kept behind their side, by and large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from a few token boos after Albion’s second goal and at half-time and the final whistle and one brief chorus of ‘Sacked in the morning’ in reference to under-pressure head coach Tim Walter, the positive backing was pretty consistent.

The hosts dominated much of the second half as well, but finding a way to win is eluding Hull at present.

Hughes, who set up Joao Pedro’s goal to give City a lifeline ahead of the interval, said: “We don’t listen to those chants.

“We focus on performance, playing football and getting three points for the fans. We don’t listen to what is going on outside. No football fans are going to be happy if you are not winning games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to give something back to the fans and so do the whole team and we’re trying our best to do that.”

EDGED OUT: Hull City came off second-best to West Bromwich Albio on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Season-ending injuries to two of their game-changers in Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi have compounded a difficult situation for Walter’s side, who are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and face a ‘six-pointer’ on the resumption at fellow strugglers Luton Town.

But former Wigan defender Hughes has stressed that now is not the time to feel sorry for themselves.

Hughes, 21, who joined the club in mid-August and also displayed promise in the heart of the backline, continued: “It’s obviously tough to take, but now we’ve got the time in the break to regroup and refocus and then we have got to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were on top, especially in the second half. We need to be clinical as a team.

WILL TO WIN: Hull City's Charlie Hughes (left) in action against Derby County's Jerry Yates earlier this season. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

“It’s down to us as a team to put things right and get results for us and the fans. I don’t think the world is against us at all. We just need to find a way of winning games.

“I think every game is huge and there’s no easy game in the Championship. We will prepare for every game, like we have done, for Luton and will go there to try and get the three points.