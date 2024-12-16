'I hope he can see' - Norwich City boss addresses surprise Sheffield United 'interest' in 35-year-old attacker
It has been a tough season for Barnes, who did not make his first appearance of the season until late November due to injury.
He has since appeared in each of Norwich’s five league games, starting one, but failed to open his account for the season.
The Sun have credited Sheffield United with interest in the 35-year-old, who counts the likes of Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion among his former clubs.
As reported by The Pink Un, Canaries boss Thorup said: “I want to keep all the players that we have in the group. But of course, you know, we never know what can happen, based on this summer. You never know when players come in and they have other ideas.
"But I want to keep the group because of the numbers, and we also need to think about homegrown players and stuff like that. I don't think it would be ideal for us to say ‘goodbye, Barnsey’.
“I also hope he can see, and others, that he can contribute to the group and he can give us a another type of player up front in some of the games, or when we are chasing a game or need to protect a lead.
“No, I expect that there will be a lot of rumours, and I think more of our players will be interesting for other clubs, which is exactly where you want to be.
“I'm not really dealing with it, we just stick to the strategy and look at what's best for us.”
Barnes joined Norwich in May 2023, ending a lengthy association with Burnley. He has since made 45 appearances for the club, registering seven goals.
