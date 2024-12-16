Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has insisted he does not want to lose veteran forward Ashley Barnes, who has been linked with a surprise switch to Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a tough season for Barnes, who did not make his first appearance of the season until late November due to injury.

He has since appeared in each of Norwich’s five league games, starting one, but failed to open his account for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun have credited Sheffield United with interest in the 35-year-old, who counts the likes of Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion among his former clubs.

As reported by The Pink Un, Canaries boss Thorup said: “I want to keep all the players that we have in the group. But of course, you know, we never know what can happen, based on this summer. You never know when players come in and they have other ideas.

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup does not want to lose Sheffield United-linked Ashley Barnes. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

"But I want to keep the group because of the numbers, and we also need to think about homegrown players and stuff like that. I don't think it would be ideal for us to say ‘goodbye, Barnsey’.

“I also hope he can see, and others, that he can contribute to the group and he can give us a another type of player up front in some of the games, or when we are chasing a game or need to protect a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, I expect that there will be a lot of rumours, and I think more of our players will be interesting for other clubs, which is exactly where you want to be.

“I'm not really dealing with it, we just stick to the strategy and look at what's best for us.”