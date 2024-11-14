Former Leeds United star Kemar Roofe has been suggested as a potential transfer option for Norwich City.

The Canaries have been dealt a significant blow in their attacking department, losing marksman Josh Sargent to injury.

Fellow forward Ashley Barnes, meanwhile, has been out of action all season with a calf problem. The free agent market can be dipped into at any time and Roofe is among the most high-profile attackers on it.

Kemar Roofe made over 100 appearances for Leeds United. | Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Speaking to Football League World, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has suggested Roofe as a potential option for the Canaries.

He said: "They're going to have to do something, whether that's explore the free agent market or promote somebody from the youth team.

“After a tough trip to West Bromwich Albion next, they face Plymouth, Luton, QPR and Portsmouth and will have to take points from that run of fixtures or face being dragged into a relegation battle. Maybe the international break has come at the right time

"Kemar Roofe has been a decent Championship striker in the past, but I'm a bit concerned that he's been without a club for four months after leaving Rangers. It's a long time to have not played any football. Is he going to be able to get fit and firing before Sargent and Barnes return?

"But, equally, what have Norwich got to lose with signing someone like Kemar Roofe? They could sign him on a short-term deal and almost take him on trial. It would be a win-win for both parties who have very little to lose."

Roofe spent three years on the books at Leeds, scoring 33 goals in 122 appearances between 2016 and 2019.