Kieran Richardson counts the likes Manchester United and Sunderland among his former clubs - but still wishes he had accepted an offer from Rotherham United.

The winger enjoyed a long career in the Premier League after getting his break in senior football at Manchester United.

He spent almost the entirety of his career in the top flight, with a brief stint in the Championship with Cardiff City his only spell away from the promised land.

The 40-year-old was also capped by England and while he can look back on his career with pride, he wishes he had been more willing to play in its latter stages.

Kieran Richardson has claimed he was the subject of interest from Rotherham United. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Speaking on the Broad Talks podcast, Richardson has claimed he had an opportunity to make his first move to Yorkshire with Rotherham.

He said: “When I was coming towards the end of my career, I was getting phone calls from like, Rotherham. I was getting phone calls from Rotherham, I can't remember who the manager was at the time.

“I didn't have a club and where your ego is like, you're so used to just being at a big club, [in] the Premier League, and I think Rotherham were in the Championship struggling at the time.

“He was calling me, [saying] 'come down, play for us', I don't want to say the figure. What I'm thinking right now [is], remember I'd been out of the game such a long time, why didn't I take that money?”

Richardson, who also represented West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Aston Villa, did not join a new club after his Cardiff departure in 2016.

He is no longer involved in football and has instead taken on a job as a luxury watch dealer.

He said: “At the time I was like nah, Rotherham, no. But when I think back now, I'm much older, I should have just played on as long as I could.