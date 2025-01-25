Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has called for more positivity following his side’s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Goals from Callum Paterson and Michael Smith wrapped up victory for the Owls, giving the club a much-needed boost after a trying period.

However, there were jubilant scenes in the away end when the full-time whistle blew at QPR’s MATRADE Loftus Road.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday defeated Queens Park Rangers. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Rohl said: “Big credit to my team. After a small setback on Wednesday, we came here against a team that was really in form and have taken a lot of points at home. It’s not easy to come here but we did well, were well organised and in good shape.

“To have 41 points, we should be very proud of the team at the moment. My big wish for the next 17 matchdays is to stay a bit more positive.

“After Bristol, I suffered myself - very negative - and I think this is not the right mindset. We should be proud of what we have achieved so far.”

Sheffield Wednesday drew with Bristol City in midweek. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Recent events at Hillsborough have arguably overshadowed the club’s promising league position. Wednesday sit 10th, just three points adrift of the play-offs.

Rohl said: “To have 41 points in January, for me that is a big performance. Nine more points and then we can speak about 50 points.