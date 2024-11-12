'I will need to think' - Sheffield United, Stoke City and Preston North End-linked defender addresses future

Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:45 GMT
Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has spoken about his future following reports of interest from Sheffield United, Stoke City and Preston North End.

The 24-year-old’s stock has soared of late and last month, it was reported there was interest in taking him south of the border.

Sheffield United were credited with interest in the left-back, who is a product of Aberdeen’s youth system.

His progress was rewarded with a maiden Scotland call-up last month, further fuelling talk of future opportunities in England.

Despite speculation, MacKenzie has remained coy regarding his future in the Scottish Premiership.

Jack MacKenzie has spent his entire career on Aberdeen's books.
Jack MacKenzie has spent his entire career on Aberdeen's books. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

He told the Daily Record: “To be honest, there is not too much to report at the moment because I have been trying my best to focus on the football.

“We’ve had a lot of massive games and the Scotland call-up as well. It has all been going on. It is something I will need to think about shortly.

“I don’t have any update at the minute. I absolutely love it here. It is where I have been since I was a boy. It is where my family are and where I have grown up. I do love the club. I have really enjoyed it here and I am still enjoying it.”

MacKenzie is out of contract at Aberdeen at the end of the season, although it appears likely the club will look to tie him down to a fresh deal.

