'I will need to think' - Sheffield United, Stoke City and Preston North End-linked defender addresses future
The 24-year-old’s stock has soared of late and last month, it was reported there was interest in taking him south of the border.
Sheffield United were credited with interest in the left-back, who is a product of Aberdeen’s youth system.
His progress was rewarded with a maiden Scotland call-up last month, further fuelling talk of future opportunities in England.
Despite speculation, MacKenzie has remained coy regarding his future in the Scottish Premiership.
He told the Daily Record: “To be honest, there is not too much to report at the moment because I have been trying my best to focus on the football.
“We’ve had a lot of massive games and the Scotland call-up as well. It has all been going on. It is something I will need to think about shortly.
“I don’t have any update at the minute. I absolutely love it here. It is where I have been since I was a boy. It is where my family are and where I have grown up. I do love the club. I have really enjoyed it here and I am still enjoying it.”
MacKenzie is out of contract at Aberdeen at the end of the season, although it appears likely the club will look to tie him down to a fresh deal.
