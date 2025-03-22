Tawanda Chirewa has insisted he is in a “good place” after finding regular football at Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old was loaned out by parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2024, joining Championship outfit Derby County.

However, injury hindered his time at Pride Park and his loan stay was brought to an early end in January.

An agreement with Huddersfield was struck and the winger is yet to miss a single league game for the Terriers.

Chirewa’s regular minutes have earned him a recall to the Zimbabwe national team and he won a cap from the bench against Benin on Thursday (March 20).

Speaking to the Zimbabwe Football Association, Chirewa said: “I’m grateful to be here again. It’s been a while since I’ve been here, so I feel blessed to be able to represent my country again. I feel fit, I feel like I’m ready to go.

“Obviously the injury at the start of the season was kind of a bit of a setback, but I’ve got a run of games in, and I feel like I’m ready to show my level again, and show [that to] the country, and help this team to progress again. I feel as though I’m back to the level I should be at, and physically I feel good.

“Obviously the more games I play, I feel like the level will increase from me. Obviously when I went there (Town), it was just about building momentum, and I feel as though I’m in a good place right now, playing games every week, and I’m just trying to become as fit, as strong, technically as good as I can, and here I feel I can showcase my ability, and help the team progress.

“Without me, we did amazing, we qualified for AFCON [Africa Cup of Nations] and I was watching every game. I’m so happy that we’ve qualified for AFCON now, and I feel as though I can help us towards AFCON to prepare, and just be a good teammate to everyone.”