The Terriers recently relieved Michael Duff of his duties, with the former Barnsley boss paying the price for overseeing a tumble out of the League One top six.

Jon Worthington, a club icon who performed admirably in his last stint as caretaker boss, has been handed the reins on a temporary basis once again.

He is expected to see out the campaign at the helm and made a fantastic start to life back in the dugout at the weekend, as Huddersfield romped to a 5-1 win over Crawley Town.

Regarding Duff’s dismissal, Huddersfield owner Kevin Nagle said: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough. It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Here is a fresh look at the frontrunners to take charge of Huddersfield next season, courtesy of BonusCodeBets.