He should be used to it by now, but Jon Worthington said he was "pinching myself" on hearing Huddersfield Town fans singing his name again on Saturday.

It was no wonder they did after the interim coach led his team to their biggest win of the season – just like he did when in temporary charge last season.

This was a 5-1 win over Crawley Town as the Terriers scored five in a game for the first time since beating Charlton Athletic 5-0 in January 2016.

There was no question who the fans gave most credit to for that as Huddersfield scored through Joe Taylor – his first at home for the club, a Charlie Barker own goal, Callum Marshall and the fit-again Matty Pearson before the half-hour.

Ruben Roosken added a goal in the second half – his first for the club, and Ade Adeyemo spoilt things just a touch with a scant consolation goal in the fifth added minute.

The fans sung the name of their former midfielder throughout.

"It's pretty special," said the academy manager who took the reins after the sacking of Michael Duff the previous weekend. "I'm a pretty humble guy, I don't like to get carried away with those types of stuff, it's about the players.

"I just try and give them a plan but I do kind of pinch myself when I think I was an eight-year-old coming through the academy, then captain of the team. Now I'm manager so I'm really grateful.

TOUCHED: Huddersfield Town interim coach Jon Worthington (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"When the fans sing your name, it's pretty special.