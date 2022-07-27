Sarina Wiegman's side overcame a tough start at Bramall Lane to blow away a team ranked second in the world, with Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby on target.

Former Arsenal forward Wright said during BBC's coverage he felt "as proud as I've felt of any England side" and reiterated his positivity on its breakfast programme ahead of Sunday's Wembley final.

"The women's game is here and it is here to stay. What we are seeing with these ladies, and the way they are inspiring everybody, is nothing is going to stop it," Wright told BBC Breakfast.

England's Ella Toone, centre, and England's Jill Scott, right, celebrate after beating Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi final at Bramall Lane Picture: AP/Rui Vieira

"I love it, I hope they can finish it off simply because they deserve to. And again all those heroes, the mums, the dads, the brothers, the uncles, all those people that had to take those girls all over the country just to play football, they must be sitting there so proud at the moment.

"When you consider there is only 63 per cent of girls who have the same access as boys to football, this is why I am hoping by 2024 what the FA and Barclays are doing is making sure that (access) can happen in every school for boys and girls and 100 per cent of girls can get the opportunity to play football."

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott believes the team's success is a result of years of hard work to grow the women's game.

"It is hard for me not to get emotional right now because the amount of investment which has gone into the women's game is for a moment like this," she said on the BBC.

Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl fails to stop England's Lucy Bronze (not pictured) from scoring her side's second goal in the Euro 2022 semi-final at Bramall Lane Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

"For this team to get to Wembley, they are creating something special and deserve every accolade which is coming their way. But (after) the FA investment, everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment. It's special."

Scott was impressed by the squad effort it took to reach this weekend's final.

"Is this real? What England have shown throughout this tournament, which is absolutely a credit to them, is all sides (of the game)," she said.

"You've seen them frustrated in their opening game, you've seen them blow away Norway, you've seen them on the ropes against Spain and today a pure and intelligent England finding a way back into the game and brushing away Sweden."

Ian Wright, former England player and Alex Scott celebrate after England scored in their group game against Norway Picture: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Former England midfielder Fara Williams said Wiegman's side had answered any questions over their ability to go deep into a tournament.

"I don't have the words to explain or express how it feels. I'm super proud of the girls and what they have done," she said.

"They had a tough quarter-final and it was a game people, myself included, questioned were they at the level to go this far - and they have gone on to dominate the team (ranked) second in the world."