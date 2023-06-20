All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Ipswich Town reportedly interested in Sheffield Wednesday's ex-Middlesbrough winger Marvin Johnson

Ipswich Town have reportedly expressed an interest in Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:41 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:41 BST

The Owls confirmed a contract offer had been made to Johnson in the club’s retained list statement, although there has been no announcement regarding that offer since. According to The Star, Ipswich are interested in bringing the 32-year-old to Portman Road on a free transfer.

Although a winger by trade, Johnson has been utilised as a wing-back during his time at Hillsborough. He made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, helping the club seal promotion to the Championship as a trusted lieutenant of Darren Moore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether Moore’s exit will influence the decisions Johnson and his out-of-contract teammate Fisayo Dele-Bashiru make regarding their contract offers.

Most Popular
Johnson joined Wednesday in 2021. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesJohnson joined Wednesday in 2021. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Johnson joined Wednesday in 2021. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Johnson joined Wednesday in August 2021, ending an association with Middlesbrough that had lasted almost four years. During his time at the Riverside, he spent time on loan at Wednesday’s arch rivals Sheffield United.

Related topics:Ipswich TownIpswichHillsboroughSheffield UnitedDarren Moore