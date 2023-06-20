The Owls confirmed a contract offer had been made to Johnson in the club’s retained list statement, although there has been no announcement regarding that offer since. According to The Star, Ipswich are interested in bringing the 32-year-old to Portman Road on a free transfer.

Although a winger by trade, Johnson has been utilised as a wing-back during his time at Hillsborough. He made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, helping the club seal promotion to the Championship as a trusted lieutenant of Darren Moore.

It remains to be seen whether Moore’s exit will influence the decisions Johnson and his out-of-contract teammate Fisayo Dele-Bashiru make regarding their contract offers.

Johnson joined Wednesday in 2021. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images