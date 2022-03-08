Is Barnsley v Stoke City on TV? Channel, streaming details and odds

The Tykes lost 2-0 to Derby County last weekend as they prepare take on a Stoke side who have not won in their last six games in all competitions.

The sides were due to meet in South Yorkshire in January but the fixture was postponed due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the Barnsley squad.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Football tonight via the red button. Coverage begins at 7.40pm with the fixture kicking off at 7.45pm.

Sky Sports Football will be hosting the Papa John's Trophy semi-final between Wigan Athletic and Sutton United with four Championship games available on the red button.

Can I stream it?

The game can be streamed online via Barnsley's iFollow service. Match passes cost £10 and can be purchased HERE.

What happened last time?

Mario Vrancic’s first-half penalty miss proved costly as 10-man Stoke were held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley in an ill-tempered Championship clash in September.

The hosts, who had won three of their previous four league games, would have fired themselves into the top two at the time if it was not for Brad Collins’ superb save just before the break.

After Tommy Smith was sent off late on for the home side, Stoke coaches Dean Holden and Rory Delap were also shown red cards, along with Barnsley assistant Joe Laumann following an ugly touchline melee.

The visitors were indebted to goalkeeper Collins, who was in inspired form on what was a frustrating night for the in-form Stoke. Sam Surridge scored for the hosts who were pegged back by a spectacular free-kick from Cauley Woodrow.

