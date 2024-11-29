Leeds United are preparing to lock horns with Blackburn Rovers.

There is reason for confidence among the Elland Road faithful, with the Whites having secured three consecutive wins in the Championship.

The latest came on Wednesday (November 27), when Leeds passed Luton Town off the park and picked up a comfortable 3-0 win.

Blackburn, however, will not roll over with the club holding promotion ambitions of their own. Rovers sit eighth in the Championship table, just two points adrift of the play-offs.

Blackburn Rovers are set to host Leeds United. | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between Blackburn and Leeds.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30pm on Saturday, November 30.

Why is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United kicking off at 1:30pm?

The match has been moved at the request of Lancashire Police. Leeds confirmed the decision in a statement, expressing their frustration with the timing of it.

A statement issued by Leeds read; “Leeds United travel to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday 30th November, 2024.

“The Championship clash has now been moved to an earlier kick-off time of 1:30pm, after a request and intervention from Lancashire Police.

“The club are frustrated this decision was not taken at an earlier date, which may now inconvenience the travel plans of supporters.

“The club also pushed back on an even earlier kick-off time, whilst ensuring the full away allocation at Ewood Park would be made available.”

Is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United on TV?

No - the match has not been selected for live TV coverage.

How can I stream Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United?