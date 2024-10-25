Is Bristol City v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Ashton Gate clash
Ashton Gate has been a happy hunting ground for the Whites, who have not been beaten in the stadium since 2016.
To find a home defeat against the Robins, data gurus must trawl back through the archives to November 1979.
With Leeds outside the Championship top two heading into game, three points would be more than welcomed by Daniel Farke.
Bristol City, meanwhile could push themselves into the promotion picture with a win on home turf. The Robins sit 10th in the table, with a tally of 15 points.
In midweek, Leeds defeated Watford at Elland Road, while Bristol City shared the spoils with Stoke City in a 2-2 draw away from home.
Here are the key TV and streaming details as Leeds prepare to do battle with Bristol City.
When is Bristol City v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday, October 26.
Is Bristol City v Leeds United on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on Sky Sports+. Watford’s clash with Blackburn Rovers will be available as an alternative stream, while Coventry City’s meeting with Luton Town has been giving the main billing on Sky Sports Football.
How can I stream Bristol City v Leeds United?
Fans can stream the action via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.
