Is Cardiff City v Leeds United on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship fixture
After five league games, Leeds sit ninth in the Championship table and there has been criticism aimed at Whites boss Daniel Farke.
On their last outing, the Whites fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley and will be keen to return to winning ways.
They will be fancied to pick up a victory over Cardiff, who are propping up the Championship table in 24th.
Here are all the key details ahead of the clash between the clubs.
When is Cardiff City v Leeds United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, September 21.
Is Cardiff City v Leeds United on TV?
No - the match will not be shown live on TV in the UK. This is because the 3pm blackout is still in place, despite the raft of changes to TV coverage.
How can I stream Cardiff City v Leeds United?
Fans living outside the UK can watch the game on LUTV by purchasing a match pass. Leeds icon Stuart Dallas been confirmed a special studio guest for the coverage.
Supporters in the UK will only be able to access audio commentary, which can be accessed with a monthly LUTV pass.
