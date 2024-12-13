Hull City are set to lock horns with Coventry City in Ruben Selles’ first away game as Tigers boss.

Selles recently led Hull out for the first time after being unveiled as the club’s new head coach. He immediately ended their run of defeats, overseeing a 1-1 draw with Watford.

Fans are keen to see the Tigers return to winning ways and Selles will undoubtedly be eyeing the first victory of his tenure.

Their opponents, Coventry, have also changed managers this season and are now led by Premier League legend Frank Lampard.

Coventry City are set to host Hull City. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The Sky Blues were also in action during midweek but left West Bromwich Albion’s ground empty-handed after a 2-0 defeat.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the clash between the Sky Blues and the Tigers.

When is Coventry City v Hull City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30pm tomorrow (Saturday, December 14).

Is Coventry City v Hull City on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on TV. It has not landed top billing on Sky Sports+ but can be chosen as an alternative broadcast.

Bristol City’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers is the channel’s featured game.

How can I stream Coventry City v Hull City?