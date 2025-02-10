FA Cup fourth-round action is set to continue in South Yorkshire with a battle between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann’s League Two side have landed a lucrative meeting with Premier League opposition as a reward for their progress in this year’s FA Cup.

Doncaster first dispatched of Barrow before putting an end to Kettering Town’s fairytale run. They were then draw against Yorkshire rivals Hull City in the third round and emerged victorious on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace, however, appear set to prove Doncaster with their sternest test of the season to date.

Doncaster Rovers are set to host Crystal Palace. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Doncaster prepare to welcome the Eagles to the Eco-Power Stadium.

When is Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Monday, February 10).

Crystal Palace are set to visit South Yorkshire. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Is Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace on TV?

Yes - but the match has not been given billing on any of the BBC’s channels. It can be accessed via the BBC red button.

How can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad