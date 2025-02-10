Is Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of FA Cup clash

FA Cup fourth-round action is set to continue in South Yorkshire with a battle between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace.

Grant McCann’s League Two side have landed a lucrative meeting with Premier League opposition as a reward for their progress in this year’s FA Cup.

Doncaster first dispatched of Barrow before putting an end to Kettering Town’s fairytale run. They were then draw against Yorkshire rivals Hull City in the third round and emerged victorious on penalties.

Palace, however, appear set to prove Doncaster with their sternest test of the season to date.

Doncaster Rovers are set to host Crystal Palace.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers are set to host Crystal Palace. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Doncaster prepare to welcome the Eagles to the Eco-Power Stadium.

When is Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Monday, February 10).

Crystal Palace are set to visit South Yorkshire.placeholder image
Crystal Palace are set to visit South Yorkshire. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Is Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace on TV?

Yes - but the match has not been given billing on any of the BBC’s channels. It can be accessed via the BBC red button.

How can I stream Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace?

Fans can stream via BBC iPlayer, with the choice of watching it live or catching up after the final whistle has blown. Supporters can also tune in via the BBC Sport website.

MORE: Positivity the priority as Grant McCann looks for more FA Cup memories

