Is Hull City v Burnley on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Championship clash at MKM Stadium

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
Hull City are set to welcome Burnley to the MKM Stadium.

Tim Walter will be in the stands when the Tigers lock horns with the Clarets, banished from the touchline by a suspension.

Hull have work to do on the pitch, having been frustratingly inconsistent in the early stages of the campaign.

Three consecutive league wins - over Stoke City, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers - had lifted the mood at the MKM Stadium.

However, a 4-0 battering at the hands of Norwich City and a 1-0 loss to Sunderland have lowered it again. Burnley, on the other hand, are flying high and could go top of the Championship tonight.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the fixture.

Hull City are set to host Burnley. | George Wood/Getty Images

When is Hull City v Burnley?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, October 23).

Is Hull City v Burnley on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch. It will not immediately appear on any of the Sky Sports channels, but can be chosen as an alternative broadcast via Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Hull City v Burnley?

Supporters can stream via the Sky Sports app or NOW TV, with a relevant subscription.

