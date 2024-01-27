The two sides last met back in November and the Whites emerged victorious in the Championship encounter. However, Leeds will be coming up against a different Plymouth this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pilgrims squad has been reshaped, with the losses of key players having to be adapted to. Leeds will once again be favourites to seal victory – but the FA Cup loves to spring a surprise.

Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle are set to meet in the FA Cup. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between Leeds and Plymouth.

When is Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle?

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today (Saturday, January 27).

Is Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle on TV?

No - the match will not be available to watch on TV in the UK.

How can I stream Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle?