Is Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of FA Cup fixture
The two sides last met back in November and the Whites emerged victorious in the Championship encounter. However, Leeds will be coming up against a different Plymouth this time around.
Steven Schumacher is no longer at the helm, having left to take the reins at Stoke City. He has been replaced by Ian Foster, who had been working alongside Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.
The Pilgrims squad has been reshaped, with the losses of key players having to be adapted to. Leeds will once again be favourites to seal victory – but the FA Cup loves to spring a surprise.
Here are all the key details ahead of the meeting between Leeds and Plymouth.
When is Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle?
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today (Saturday, January 27).
Is Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle on TV?
No - the match will not be available to watch on TV in the UK.
How can I stream Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle?
The game will be unavailable to stream but fans can listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Leeds or on LUTV with an audio pass.