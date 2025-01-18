Leeds United are set to host Sheffield Wednesday for a Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

It has been a turbulent week for the Owls, as an explosive fan forum opened issues within the club up to a wider audience.

As it became apparent there had been a breakdown in communication between owner Dejphon Chansiri and manager Danny Rohl, fans were left worrying about the harmony within the club.

Speaking in his first press conference after the forum, Rohl said: "He is the boss, so then of course we should talk. I try to be honest, and if there is a problem, then I think there should be a solution.

"Sometimes, it's about making a step to each other and this is what I am doing. If it is helpful to the club, then of course, I will do everything for the club and my team. For me, I think there’s some things we have to do with the communication."

However, football will be back under focus as the Owls visit their Yorkshire rivals Leeds. Wednesday have ambitions of pushing towards the top six, while Leeds want to stay in the top two.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday last met in August. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

When is Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday?

Kick-off is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday, January 19.

Is Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

Yes - and fans can choose between two different broadcasters. Sky Sports will be covering the game, showing it on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It was also be free-to-air on ITV1.

How can I stream Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday?