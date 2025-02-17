Is Leeds United v Sunderland on TV? Channel and streaming details for Championship clash

Leeds United are set to host Sunderland under the lights at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side are in a rich vein of form but will face a Black Cats side looking to hunt down the Championship’s top two sides.

Leeds are one of them, although have fallen to second following Sheffield United’s win over Luton Town at the weekend.

A win over Sunderland could propel Leeds back to the summit, with just one point separating the Whites and the Blades.

Victory for Sunderland, meanwhile, would put them level on points with third-placed Burnley.

Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of Leeds’ clash with Sunderland.

When is Leeds United v Sunderland?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Monday, February 17).

Is Leeds United v Sunderland on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Leeds United v Sunderland?

Supporters can stream via the official Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.

