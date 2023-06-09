The eyes of the footballing world will be on Istanbul when Manchester City face Internazionale in the UEFA Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already been crowned champions of the Premier League and FA Cup, meaning a triumph in the final of Europe’s elite competition would complete a treble.

Inter are on course for a treble of their own, having already lifted the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. In Serie A, they finished third as Napoli comfortably clinched the title.

There will certainly be interest in the final in Yorkshire, where some of Manchester City’s stars cut their teeth in the game. John Stones was an exciting prospect at Barnsley before he found success in the Premier League, while it was at Leeds United that Three Lions regular Kalvin Phillips honed his craft. Kyle Walker ascended the ranks of Sheffield United and even the prolific Erling Haaland was born in Leeds.

Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Here are all the details you need ahead of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

When is Manchester City v Inter Milan?

The action will get underway at 8pm on Saturday, June 10. It is being held at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Is Manchester City v Inter Milan on TV?

BT Sport will be showing the final and subscribers can tune in via BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

How can I stream Manchester City v Inter Milan?

