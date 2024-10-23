Is Middlesbrough v Sheffield United on TV? Channel and streaming information ahead of Yorkshire derby
Yorkshire derbies rarely need added spice but the fixture is one awash with subplots. The most prominent centres around Blades boss Chris Wilder, who had a spell in charge at the Riverside.
He was dismissed in October 2022, with Middlesbrough in the bottom half of the Championship. Michael Carrick was brought in as his replacement and is still at the helm.
Wilder, meanwhile, returned to former club Sheffield United after a brief stint at Watford. He could not save the Blades from relegation from the Premier League last term but has overseen a strong start to the current campaign.
The Blades currently sit fourth, but would be third had they not been docked two points. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, occupy 11th place after a mixed start to the season,
Here are the key TV and streaming details as the two sides prepare to lock horns.
When is Middlesbrough v Sheffield United?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Wednesday, October 23).
Is Middlesbrough v Sheffield United on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
How can I stream Middlesbrough v Sheffield United?
Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV with a relevant subscription.
