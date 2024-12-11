Sheffield United are set to visit Millwall as they look to return to the top of the Championship.

Leeds United have ascended to the summit following their 3-1 win over Middlesbrough but a win for the Blades would knock the Whites off their perch.

There are just two points between the Yorkshire rivals, who have impressed in the second tier this term.

There is potential for a strange atmosphere at The Den with Neil Harris set to take charge of his penultimate game.

After Millwall’s clash with Middlesbrough at the weekend, Harris will be stepping down from his role as head coach.

Speaking ahead of the game, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: "There will definitely be changes this week because of the schedule.

"Yet again, we are the ones feeling it a little bit because of the Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday scenario. We’ve got to come through it.

"These are all tests that are part and parcel of being a successful side. If you want to be successful at the end of the season, then you have to come through these weeks.”

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the meeting between the Lions and the Blades.

When is Millwall v Sheffield United?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Wednesday, December 11).

Is Millwall v Sheffield United on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on TV. It has not been given top billing on Sky Sports+ but can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Millwall v Sheffield United?