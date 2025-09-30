Sheffield United are set to host Southampton under the lights at Bramall Lane.

Supporters were made to wait, but finally saw the Blades pick up their first competitive win of the season at the weekend.

A goal from Callum O’Hare clinched a 1-0 win away at Oxford United, getting Chris Wilder’s third spell as manager off the ground.

However, after a dismal start to the campaign, the Blades need to start picking up points on a regular basis.

Southampton have not had the strongest of starts themselves, although did manage to hold league leaders Middlesbrough to a draw in their last outing.

Wilder said: "You understand being in it a long time the highs and lows of your career in coaching and management. When you're in this sort of situation, to get that win is big.

"Hopefully that result will go hand in hand with that big second-half performance. But talking to the players on Sunday, we need to build on it, which is the main goal for us on Tuesday night."

Chris Wilder led Sheffield United to a 1-0 win over Oxford United at the weekend. | Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Here are the key TV and streaming details ahead of the battle between the Blades and the Saints.

When is Sheffield United v Southampton?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, September 30).

Is Sheffield United v Southampton on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch for fans not heading to Bramall Lane. It is not billed on any of the main Sky Sports channels but can be selected as an alternative broadcast via Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Sheffield United v Southampton?