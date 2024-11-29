Two of the Championship’s strongest sides are set to collide when Sheffield United host Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades sit second in the table, level on points with table-toppers Leeds United, but would be at the summit had they not had points deducted.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have surprised many with their ability to remain in the promotion-chasing pack this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats occupy fourth spot, just two points adrift of Sheffield United. A win for either side would send them top, therefore there will be plenty of eyes on what unfolds at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United are set to host Sunderland at Bramall Lane. | George Wood/Getty Images

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of a mouth-watering encounter.

When is Sheffield United v Sunderland?

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, November 29).

Is Sheffield United v Sunderland on TV?

Yes - the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

How can I stream Sheffield United v Sunderland?