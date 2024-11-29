Is Sheffield United v Sunderland on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Bramall Lane clash
The Blades sit second in the table, level on points with table-toppers Leeds United, but would be at the summit had they not had points deducted.
Sunderland, meanwhile, have surprised many with their ability to remain in the promotion-chasing pack this term.
The Black Cats occupy fourth spot, just two points adrift of Sheffield United. A win for either side would send them top, therefore there will be plenty of eyes on what unfolds at Bramall Lane.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of a mouth-watering encounter.
When is Sheffield United v Sunderland?
Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm tonight (Friday, November 29).
Is Sheffield United v Sunderland on TV?
Yes - the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.
How can I stream Sheffield United v Sunderland?
Fans will be able to stream via the Sky Sports app or on NOW TV.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.